ONLINE: Blue Mound State Park Master Plan

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on the Blue Mound State Park (BMSP) Draft Master Plan, which outlines proposed future public use and management of BMSP. The public may submit comments through a variety of opportunities, including a virtual public meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the DNR will not host an in-person public meeting during the comment period. Instead, the public is invited to attend a virtual meeting to learn more about the plan and give comments at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation by DNR staff, followed by time for individuals to give comments. Those wishing to speak at the meeting are required to register online by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. In addition to being streamed live online, the meeting will be recorded and posted to the BMSP Master Plan website for viewing after the event.

Written comments may be submitted through Jan. 10, 2021 using this interactive public input form, by phone or downloading a hard copy form to be sent via U.S. Mail. Following the close of the public comment period, the department will summarize the comments and adjust the plan as necessary before proposing the plan for approval to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

BMSP is over 1,000 acres set atop the highest point in southern Wisconsin. The state park offers distinct views, opportunities to see and learn about unique geological features, forest and grassland habitat for wildlife and various recreational facilities. The park is a popular year-round recreation destination with over 20 miles of scenic trails, access to the Military Ridge State Trail, bike-in campsites, a family campground, a summer swimming pool and a rustic cabin for people with disabilities.

“The Blue Mound State Park Draft Master Plan reflects the Park’s many public uses and ecological capabilities, as well as the public input the department has received throughout this process,” said Terry Bay, DNR Bureau of Facilities and Lands Director. “We hope all who are interested in the park take the opportunity to learn more about what the draft plan proposes and have their voice heard.”

A master plan, guided by Chapter NR 44, Wisconsin Administrative Code, establishes the level and type of resource management and public use permitted on department-managed properties. The result of this master plan revision process will be a plan that replaces the property’s existing 1984 master plan. Highlights of the BMSP Draft Master Plan include:

A redesigned mountain bike trail system, anticipated to provide additional riding opportunities

Expansion of the Family Campground, Bike/Hike Campground and creation of a small group camp area

A snowmobile trail that will connect the Military Ridge State Trail to the county trail system north of the park largely utilizing portions of a former snowmobile trail

Forest and grassland management to benefit the park’s wildlife, including rare species

The public is encouraged to visit the BMSP Master Plan webage for additional information about Blue Mound State Park planning and to find input opportunities.