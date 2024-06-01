media release:

The Blue Mound Trail Run will be on June 1, 2024, with distances of 10K and 20K. This scenic and challenging run takes you to the low points and high points in Blue Mound State Park on beautiful single track and ski trail. The run is a fundraiser for the Friends of Blue Mound State Park.

Registration is at the Friends Shelter. State park vehicle admission sticker not required—it's the State Parks Free Fun Weekend!

Schedule

7:00 - Bib/shirt pickup opens at the Friends Shelter

8:15 - 20K Run starts

8:30 - 10K Run starts

Post-run - Food, fun, awards, door prizes.

Course Description

Both the 10K and 20K courses will start at the Friends Shelter. The challenging 10K course will traverse Blue Mound State Park, to the bottom of Pleasure Valley, up the scenic Weeping Rocks trail, and on to the Top o' the Mound and finish. The 20K course has all that, plus a trip to the East Mound (Brigham County Park) and back on the beautiful Overlode Trail. This year's 20K course starts with a loop around the mound before joining last year's 18K course at the campground and heading out for the rest of the adventure. Both courses provide plenty of challenges and scenery, including ski trails, single-track, possibly some mud, and a climb to the top of Blue Mound.

Entry fees:

​$35 through May 5

$40 through May 24

$45 May 25 or later

​$10 discount for 18 or younger

​Register on RunSignup. Registration will close when we hit our 350 runner limit.