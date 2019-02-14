Blue Mounds Area Project

press release: "Oak Savanna Restoration" with Nate Fayram, Southwest Field Ecologist for Wisconsin DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation. Thursday, February 14th at 7pm at the Mount Horeb branch of the State Bank of Cross Plains, 1740 Springdale St, Mount Horeb. Join us for a presentation on managing oak savannas and woodlands in the Driftless Area. Nate will provide an overview of common techniques, their appropriate tools and application, and troubleshooting common problems. Free and open to the public.

For more information about joining BMAP, site visits, or other events, please visit www.bluemounds.org, email info@bluemounds.org, or call 608-561-2627.