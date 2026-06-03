Blue Naga, Ciel Skål

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Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Gallery II: Natural Bodies

Tuesday, June 9 – Sunday, August 30

Works of Blue Naga and Ciel Skål blur the boundaries between the human body and the natural world. This exhibition reflects on the intimacy and solidarity between the environment and the feminine experience, while tracing the layered histories that have shaped how both land and body are perceived, valued and inhabited. 

Info

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
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