Blue Natural Dye

This workshop is a deep dive into the color blue and will teach two techniques for dyeing fabric blue.

The best blues are not born, they’re grown (in the garden) and it’s easy. This workshop will teach two processes for extracting indigo from three different plants–Indigo Indigofera tinctoria, Japanese Indigo Persicaria tinctoria, and Woad Isatis tinctoria. Indigo is different from most color pigments which dissolve in water and then affix to fabric. Instead, Indigo is a solid in water… We'll show two ways for fixing it to fabric.

