press release: Funk / Rock / Blues juggernauts The Blue Olives come to FMBC&K and we’re super lucky to have them! Regular artists at House of Blues- Chicago, They have performed over 3500 shows nationally. Once described as "tight enough to be professional. yet loose enough to be really fun..." we feature a hornline, killer vocal harmonies, searing guitar and funky rhythm section. Known as one of the fiercest jam bands around with a huge repertoire, we easily go from playing formal corporate events to large venue rock concert atmospheres.