media release: Regular artists at House of Blues-Chicago, The Blue Olives (based out of Madison, WI) have performed over 3500 shows nationally. Once described as "tight enough to be professional. yet loose enough to be really fun..." they feature a hornline, killer vocal harmonies, searing guitar and funky rhythm section. Known as one of the fiercest jam bands around with a huge repertoire, they easily go from playing formal corporate events to large venue rock concert atmospheres.

Witwen Concerts are a beloved summer tradition held in the small unincorporated community of Witwen, Wisconsin. These concerts take place in a picturesque rural setting at the Witwen Campground, which was originally established by the Witwen Tabernacle Society in the early 1900’s.

The concerts, free and open to the public since 2003, feature a variety of musical acts, ranging from local bands to more well-known regional artists. The music styles vary widely, including folk, bluegrass, country and jazz, offering something for everyone. Families often bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoying the music in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere.

Witwen Concerts are as much about community as they are about music, providing a gathering place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy warm summer evenings together. The setting, with its rustic charm and scenic surroundings, makes it a unique and cherished event in the area.

Grounds and Concessions open at 4:00 pm. Concert begins at 6:00 pm.