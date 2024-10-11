media release: The PLAY:

"Blue Ribbons" is a comedy about two women who fiercely compete as pie-making contestants at a county fair. After 20 years of competition, they’re in a 10-10 tie for taking first-place honors. One of the women announces retirement, hopefully putting an end to the two-decade old grudge. Chaos ensues when she changes her mind about retiring from the competition. From then on, the audience can’t stop laughing. Fisticuffs, jail time and strained family relations are just some of the results of the clash of egos."

Written by Waunakee graduate, Thomas Bakken; directed by Hannah Nies, Waunakee graduate.

We're excited to be producing this play for only the 2nd time! The world premiere was held this past May/June at Ripon Area Community Theatre We're also delighted to feature several Waunakee community members in this production!

FYI: This is a staged reading. A staged reading is a rehearsed read-through of a script, performed in front of a seated audience. Actors are not off-book for a staged reading.

Donations happily accepted at venue. Pie slices will be for sale $5/slice during intermission.

Friday, 10/11/24 7 pm and Saturday, 10/12/24 3 pm

Tickets are FREE, but an EventBrite reservation is required for capacity purposes.