press release: Blue Sky Mind: Finding Peace Weekend Retreat January 24-26

with Guest Teacher Kadam Kyle Davis

Please join us for a special weekend of teachings and a series of meditations on the clarity of our mind. When through meditation, inner distracting thoughts subside, we experience the flexible and limitless nature of our mind- like a clear blue sky.

Learn special methods to reduce distraction and be more peaceful and content, and practical instructions to take into your daily life.

Although attending all events provides maximum benefit, each day’s event is stand-alone in nature – drop-ins are always welcome!

Cost:

Special Friday Night Lecture: $15

Saturday Retreat: $40

Special Sunday Class: $15

Registration for Entire Weekend by January 17: $ 55

Registration for Entire Weekend after January 17: $ 70

Registration for Entire Weekend (for FP/GP Members) by January 17: $45

Registration for Entire Weekend (for Benefactors) by January 17: $35

A light lunch is included on Saturday, and snacks and refreshments will be included on Friday Night and Sunday after class