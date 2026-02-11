Bluebird Improv

media release: Bluebird is a collective of some of the best improvisers on the planet.

The show is inspired by conversations with the audience and what follows is an evening of never before (and never again) scenes and characters that cascade into a hilarious and freewheeling improvisation.

Made up of some of comedy’s most recognizable faces from TV and movies as well as some that will become your new favorites, Bluebird was formed out of a shared, (still) burning love for improvising and entertaining audiences.

General Admission Seating: $45ADV / $50DOS

Front Row Seating: $60ADV / $65DOS