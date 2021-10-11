RSVP for Bluebirds

media release: Bluebirds (virtual class)

Thursday, October 14, 9–11 a.m.

Learn about the fascinating life of bluebirds, bluebird behavior, the reasons for bluebird decline, and restoration efforts. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist, who created the Arboretum’s bluebird trail and has monitored it for more than 20 years. Fee: $20.

Classes at the Arboretum offer in-depth coverage of topics and explore ways humans interact with the environment, delving into natural history, conservation, restoration, Arboretum history, and the arts. For paid classes, refunds will be given while registration is open, minus a $10 service fee.

Advance registration is required. You will receive two automated email acknowledgements after you register: One is a payment confirmation, the other is a registration confirmation listing the class you’re attending. Save these emails for your records.

A few days before virtual classes, you will receive an email with a calendar invite and a link to access the talk.