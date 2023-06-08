June 8-10, 2023, South Wood County Park at Lake Wazeecha, Red Sands Beach, 6411 South Park Road, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Thursday June 8, 7pm; Friday June 9, 4pm-midnight; Saturday June 10, 2pm-midnight

Check the band line up and purchase tickets at our website https://bluegrassatthelake. com/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ bluegrassatthelake. Tickets from $5-$55 in advance; $65-$5 at the gate.

Schedule:

Thursday: Southbound, 7 pm

Friday: Art Stevenson & High Water 4 pm, JayBeShe 6 pm, The MilBillies 8 pm, River Valley Rangers 10 pm.

Saturday: Biscuit Creek 2 pm, Hand-Picked Bluegrass 4 pm, Red Ben & the Missing Miles 6 pm, Ryan Thompson 7 Townline 8 pm, Dig Deep 10 pm.

This year, we are proud to support Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), providing training for crisis management teams, assisting first responders and others involved in critical incidents. Learn more about CISM here https://icisf.org/about-us/. Bluegrass at the Lake is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization