Bluegrass Jam with Davey Harrison

to

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us at Muso every 2nd and 4th Saturday for an exciting Bluegrass Jam hosted by the talented Davey Harrison. This is a fantastic opportunity for musicians of all skill levels to come together and share their passion for bluegrass music. We also welcome spectators who wish to enjoy the music and atmosphere. Bring your instruments, gather your friends, and let’s create some musical memories together!

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
to
