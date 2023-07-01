× Expand Julie Ethridge The Blues Disciples on stage at Summerfest. The Blues Disciples

media release: Traditional and modern blues you can dance to.

The Blues Disciples have been bringing their Blues to the people of the local clubs in the Milwaukee area and the Midwest region since 1990. Founded by "Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz with the intent of remaining true to the influences of the Chicago electric blues era of the '50s and '60s. Influenced initially by the likes of Little Walter, and Muddy Waters, and then directly by Wisconsin Blues greats Jim Liban and Billy Flynn they forged a sound and band that rose to the top of the Milwaukee Blues scene. Their years of powerful shows every week at Milwaukee blues fixture, The Up & Under, turned a whole new generation on to the blues genre. Many years and changes have kept their music fresh, and relevant, while still remaining true to their blues roots.

Enjoy live music at the brewery! Bands are typically local (from the Madison or Milwaukee area), performing with small PA systems in a relatively intimate setting. The brewery books a variety of genres: bluegrass, alt country, blues rock, Cajun, Celtic and honky tonk to name a few. There is never a cover charge for our music performances.

During colder months, performances will typically be hosted indoors, on stage, each Saturday night at The Fharmacy Public House from 7 to 10 pm (203 N Main Street).

During warmer months, performances will move outdoors to our Beer Garden at the Brewery (1025 Owen Street) and occur each Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 pm. (In case of inclement weather, Beer Garden performances may be moved inside the brewery’s small Tasting Room or canceled.)

See the schedule here for artists and performance times or follow our Facebook page for up-to-date information on ALL our events. Our live music schedule can also be viewed on Google Calendar.