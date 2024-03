A weekly blues jam takes place Thursdays at the Red Rooster. Sign up at 7 pm, house band 8 pm, jam 9 pm.

The Usual Suspects host on 3/21, 4/4, 5/2 & 16. Featuring Steve Malin - Guitar, Todd Phipps - Hammond Organ, John Mesoloras - Bass, Joe White - Drums.

Tate & the 008 Band is another rotating host.