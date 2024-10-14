Blues Jam with Jesse Steinberg

media release: Welcome to our new Oct 'Blue Mondays' series starting 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, hosted by Jesse Steinberg.

Jesse 'Honey Boy' Steinberg hosts a weekly Blues jam at Cafe CODA, featuring special guest performers and celebrating the spirit of live Blues music.

Jesse "Honey Boy" Steinberg, a member of the Mannish Boys, has been an active musician for years, performing with a variety of bands and collaborating with musicians from across the region and nation. Known for his deep connection to the Blues scene, he'll be hosting Blue Mondays at Café Coda, a weekly event on Mondays, except holidays.

Admission $5. Pls pay at the bar.