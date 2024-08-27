Blues Music Community Listening Event

media release: The Red Rooster is excited to be hosting a community discussion about blues music in Madison alongside the MAMAs. The MAMAs mission is helping the greater Madison area flourish by nurturing youth in music and championing the broader music community by building a lasting, self-regenerating legacy of musical excellence. Also known as the Madison Area Music Association, this great organization helps to connect children with musical resources and scholarships, grants for musicians encountering financial hardship, and bringing awareness and recognition to local artists. Following the evening’s discussion, we will be opening the Red Rooster stage to a blues jam featuring some of Madison’s finest talent!