media release: 36 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.” Their latest album Travelers Blues (Round Hill Records) was released in 2021 and featured reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises. The group’s first official blues album, it was nominated for a Grammy® for “Best Traditional Blues' Album” in 2022.

Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” “Austin City Limits,” “VH1's Behind the Music” and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”