"Blunt Force" Self-Defense

media release: Open to all cis and trans women and nonbinary people!

Techniques for when you want to dig your heels in against creepy bosses and kidnappers. Sometimes being stubborn is all it takes! (And a well-placed kick never hurts.)

This class will cover:

Review of some basic techniques

How to break an attacker's leg

What to do if an attacker has a weapon

Should YOU carry a weapon?

Standing up to a boss, professor, or other authority figure

Safety in and around cars

Class will be held on Wednesday, May 13, or Thursday, August 27, from 6-9pm, at RCC's main office. Please take an introductory Chimera class first! This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

6:00 PM-9:00 PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, 960 Rise Lane, Madison, WI 53714

Cost: $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)