BLW Community Info Session

press release: The City of Madison's process towards a new BLW Center building has been moving forward more slowly than expected.

This meeting is not organized by the City of Madison. BLW staff and volunteers will run this meeting with the goal of updating the community about the city's process and estimated timeline. They will also share an update on their work to draft an RfQ (Request for Qualifications) to be presented to the City on behalf of the BLW Neighborhood Center.

We look forward to sharing our progress and hopes for a future BLW Center building that will be able to better serve our community. We hope to see you at the meeting!

https://www.facebook.com/events/289489768397541/