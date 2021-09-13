Bnny, Graham Hunt, Sick Day

media release: WSUM-91.7 FM Madison, UW-Madison’s student radio station, has partnered with WUD Music to take over Memorial Union Terrace for Snake On The Lake Fest, a free outdoor music festival on September 13 from 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Snake on the Lake Music Festival will feature live performances from three up-and-coming midwestern musical acts, as well as DJ sets from WSUM alumni. In case of inclement weather, the festival will be moved indoors from the Terrace to Der Rathskeller on the same date.

This year’s headliner is Chicago-based indie rock group Bnny, who released their sophomore album, One Million Love Songs, in April via Firetalk Records. Their music tackles love and loss with confessional lyricism, delicate vocal delivery and bright, earnest instrumentals.

Madison-based musician Graham Hunt’s performance will help represent Wisconsin’s vibrant music scene at the festival. In addition to showing off a fresh, clever take on indie rock as a solo musician, Hunt performs as a live member of Disq and Mike Krol. His latest LP, Try Not to Laugh, was named as Stereogum’s Album Of the Week upon its release last December.

Sick Day, an indie grunge project hailing from Chicago, will complete the festival’s lineup. Overexposure, their latest EP, pairs indie rock sensibilities with an extra dose of dream pop and shoegaze for a blissful, fuzzed-out sound.

In addition to showcasing musical talent from Madison and beyond, this free, all-ages event aims to celebrate the broader Madison community. WSUM and WUD have invited several of UW-Madison’s student organizations to table at the event, and have partnered with a host of local businesses. Sponsors for Snake on the Lake Fest include Isthmus Community Media, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, Steve Brown Apartments, Full Compass Systems, B-Side Records, WORT, Chapter at Madison, Gamma Ray and Summit Credit Union.

About WSUM and Snake On The Lake Music Festival

WSUM is the University of Wisconsin-Madison student-run community radio station. Our mission is to act in a service and outreach capacity for the students of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and people of Madison and surrounding communities, to provide an educational environment and valuable hands-on experiences as a teaching and learning tool for students and to provide an alternative source of information and entertainment to the campus and community.

In 1999, the student staff of WSUM 91.7 organized their first annual music festival as a way to thank the University of Wisconsin and Madison-area communities for their support and listenership by providing free, live entertainment. For every year since, the station has been committed to continuing that tradition, uplifting local art and student voices in the process. Past festival line-ups have included Andrew WK, the White Stripes and Paris, TX. We are proud to partner with WUD Music again this year to present Madison with another evening of outdoor music and community celebration.