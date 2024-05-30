media release: The Haus of Spanx Presents brings you a nerdy, flirty, and perhaps dirty showcase of all your favorite classic board games personified in Board Game Burlesque! This particular cast includes various performance artists bringing you comedic and kinky burlesque, draglesque, and aerial burlesque from Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago areas! This event is for those that want to have a sexy night out or for those that are avid nerds within the board game world.

Join us for a ONE NIGHT ONLY nerd-centric spectacular at Crucible in Madison, WI! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. $12 cover at the door, tipping encouraged. 21+ event.

Haus of Spanx Presents is proud to highlight entertainers of the evening:

Luv Joy, Neimo Sworld, Dionysia, Lezbian Minnelli, pleZher, Will X. Uly, Lola Mischief and Clementine St. James, Adam's Apple, Dad Maxxx, Margonaut, Anita Spanx