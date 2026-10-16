Board Game Night
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Awesomely Radical Love 3801 Regent St, Suite 101, Madison, Wisconsin 53705-5200
media release: Ditching the rulebooks of perfectionism, the very first board game night at ARL Studio is officially hitting the calendar! We are making our grand debut in collaboration with the tabletop legends at Noble Knight Games.
Wrap yourself in a vibe tribe that values the connection way more than the scoreboard. Join us on November 7th 3:30-730pm-ish!
FREE community event!
Info
Awesomely Radical Love 3801 Regent St, Suite 101, Madison, Wisconsin 53705-5200
LGBT
Recreation