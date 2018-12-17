Board Game Night
Hop Haus Brewing Company, Verona 231 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: The library is hosting a Board Game Night at the Hop Haus. Bring your own game or play one of the library's. No experience or registration required. This program is free and open to the public. Class is limited to 15 participants and registration is required. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.
