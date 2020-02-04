Board of Education Candidates Forum

press release: There are five active candidates for three seats on the Madison Board of Education. Because Seat 6 has three candidates, there will be a primary on February 18 to narrow the choices for that seat to two candidates for the April election. Seats on the Board of Education are non-partisan and elected by the entire district.

GRUMPS ( GR andparents U nited for M adison P ublic S chools) is hosting a candidate forum on February 4. All five active candidates have agreed to participate.

This will be an opportunity to meet the candidates, learn about their backgrounds, their passions and their views on major educational issues, locally, statewide and nationally.

6:30pm – 8:00pm (arrive early if possible), Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham Street

CANDIDATES:

SEAT 2: Savion Castro (to finish out the term; there will be an election in 2021 for a full term)

SEAT 6: Karen Ball

Maia Pearson

Christina Gomez Schmidt

SEAT 7: (Wayne Strong) see below*

Nicki Vander Meulen

*Strong notified the City Clerk’s office on 1/9/20 that he was suspending his campaign.His name will remain on the ballot.