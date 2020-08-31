ONLINE: Board of Education

press release: Monday, Aug. 31, Virtual Meetings via Zoom

Meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube at MMSD-BOE-YouTube-Meetings. To participate, please visit the website at https://board.madison.k12.wi.us/board-education-virtual-meetings to register.

1. Call to Order

1.1 Chairperson calls meeting to order

1.2 Recitation of Vision Statement

1.3 BOE Resolution recommending legislation for Expansion of Affordable, Quality Broadband in Wisconsin and for District Broadband Access Funding to Ensure Equity in Student Learning

1.4 BOE Resolution recommending Funding to Assist School District Compliance with Act 31

1.5 BOE Resolution Recommending Legislation Requiring School Districts Retire Native American Mascots, Symbols, Images, Logos and Nicknames

2. Public Input

2.1 Written Registration Guidelines

2.2 Summary of Written Registrations

2.3 Public Appearances Guidelines

2.4 General Public Appearances

3. Approval of Minutes

3.1 Motion to approve the minutes dated June 29, 2020

4. Board President's Announcements and Reports

4.1 News from around the District

5. Superintendent's Announcements and Reports

5.1 Opening School

6. Report on Items that Proceeded through the Instruction Work Group held on August 3, 2020

6.1 Title IX Policy Update

6.2 Use of Restraint and/or Seclusion Policy 4221

6.3 Instructional Continuity Plan--Virtual Learning Quarter 1

6.4 Date and Possible Agenda Items for Next Work Group Meeting

7. Report on Items that Proceeded through the Operations Work Group

7.1 No meeting held in August - no report

7.2 Date and Possible Agenda Items for Next Work Group Meeting

8. Action Items that Proceeded through the Instruction Work Group held on August 3, 2020

8.1 Proposed revisions to Board Policy 4221--Use of Restraint and/or Seclusion

9. Action Items that Proceeded through the Operations Work Group held on July 13, 2020

9.1 Resolution authorizing temporary borrowing in an amount not to exceed $70,000,000 pursuant to Section 67.12(8)(a)1, Wis. Stats.

10. Consent Agenda

10.1 Main Motion

10.2 Requests for Diplomas

10.3 Interim Bills

10.4 Purchase online courses from Wisconsin eSchool Network

10.5 Early College STEM Academy (ECSA) Phase II

10.6 Contract for Services – Juventud and Escalera Programs

10.7 Services Agreement with Red Caboose Child Care Center, Inc

10.8 Service Agreement with Wisconsin Youth Company

10.9 Contract for Services – Urban League of Greater Madison, Schools of Hope Middle School Tutoring Program

10.10 Dane County Human Services - PASS

10.11 Urban League of Greater Madison (ULGM)

10.12 High-Intensity Partnership Renewal: CBITS-MS

10.13 Dane County and CESA #2

10.14 UW-School of Education, Partner School Network

10.15 Service Agreement with American Family Mutual Insurance Company

10.16 Amendment to include Campus Cloud Choice (CCC) to the existing contract for Infinite Campus student administration system.

10.17 Service Agreement with Concentra Medical Center for Pre-Employment Medical Screening & Physicals for 2020-21

10.18 Renewal of OASYS System and Support Fees

10.19 Legal Services regarding Issuance of Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes

10.20 Purchase of End-of-Lease Lenovo Chromebooks

10.21 Annual Cisco Unified Communications Phone System Support

10.22 Approval of the SEL-in-Action grant from the NoVo Foundation, Education First, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

10.23 Donation from Blessings in a Backpack, pursuant to Board Policy #6177

10.24 Donation from CUNA Mutual, pursuant to Board Policy #6177

10.25 Grants and Donations under $10,000.00

10.26 Human Resources Transactions Report

11. Other Items of Business Proposed to be considered under Section 10--Consent Agenda

11.1 None for this meeting

12. Any Individual Items Identified under Section 10--Consent Agenda--that were Separated from the Motion Consolidating the Consent Agenda Items

12.1 Board members may separate out items at the meeting

13. Other Reports to the Board

13.1 City of Madison Education Committee

13.2 Student Senate

13.3 Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Advisory Committee

13.4 Update on Safety & Security Ad Hoc Committee, including consideration of change to student membership

13.5 Update on Citizens Ad Hoc Committee relative to a Proposal to Rename Falk Elementary School

14. Other Business

14.1 Appointment of 2020-21 Hearing Officers

14.2 Proposed recommendation relative to constructing a new school in the south Rimrock Road area

14.3 Amendments to Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) 39/42

14.4 Old and New Business

15. Adjournment

15.1 Motion to adjourn