Board of Police and Fire Comissioners Listening Session

media release: The Madison Police and Fire Commission will host two Virtual Community Listening Sessions to gather input on the hiring of a new Chief of Police. The first of these sessions is this Saturday, September 12 at 1pm.

Members of the public are invited to join via Zoom, via telephone, or by watching the livestream on the city website or on City Channel.

Streaming Link: https://media.cityofmadison. com/mediasite/showcase/ madison-city-channel/channel/ special -presentations

Online Meeting URL: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/ j/93677558494? pwd= QmlrdnpzeWZqSFB5K0k3QjByOVh6UT 09

Meeting Phone Number: (877) 853-5257 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 936 7755 8494

Prior to and during the meeting, staff will monitor the policechiefsearch@ cityofmadison.com inbox. Members of the public who are unable to join via Zoom or phone may submit their comments via email. A recording of the session will be available on the City of Madison website after the conclusion of the meeting.

Saturday’s meeting notice is available on the city website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/ clerk/meeting-schedule/police- and-fire-commission-96

The agenda for the regular meeting on Monday, September 14 is also online. It contains links to all the community feedback gathered thus far, including preliminary survey results: https://www.cityofmadison.com/ clerk/meeting-schedule/police- and-fire-commission-88

Other Methods for Community Input

The PFC launched a community input survey. To participate, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/G923DNG. The survey is also available in Spanish (https://es.surveymonkey.com/ r/JXVT7SP) and Hmong (https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/Hmoob).

The PFC will also be conducting a virtual listening session on the evening of Thursday, September 17, 2020. When they are finalized, the sign-in details will be posted at https://www.cityofmadison.com/ clerk/meeting-schedule/police- and-fire-commission-97.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the following e-mail address: policechiefsearch@ cityofmadison.com.

The PFC continues to obtain public input at its meetings from individuals and Community members may leave a voice message with their input (which will be transcribed). To leave a message, call: (608) 266-6574.

Community members may provide written input via U.S. Mail to the following address: Attorney Jenna E. Rousseau, 205 Doty Street, Suite 201, Green Bay, WI 54301.

For information and updates, visit the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC.