Boat & Paddle Swap

to

Rutabaga, Monona 220 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: This Labor Day weekend, September 5 & 6, join us for Rutabaga’s Boat & Paddle Swap!

For the first time in years, we are facilitating a swap for our customers to purchase and sell used canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and paddles.

If you are interested in selling your boat(s) and/or paddle(s), please email boatswap@rutabaga.com, or call 608-223-9300 and ask for Kate or Kris, for more info. If you are interested in purchasing a used boat or paddle in our swap, just show up at Rutabaga on Saturday, September 5th or Sunday the 6th.

Info

Recreation
608-223-9300
to
to
