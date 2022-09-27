media release: B.o.B with Live Band-Better Than Drugs Tour

B.o.B burst onto the hip-hop scene in late 2006 becoming a six-time Grammy Award nominee and solidifying his notoriety as a multifaceted lyricist, storyteller, and producer. Born Bobby Ray Simmons, the Decatur, GA native has successfully paved his way in the entertainment industry constantly killing the game by daring to convey his true self through his music.

The release of his commercial debut single “Nothin On You,” featuring Atlantic Records’ star Bruno Mars, landed him atop the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and garnered a three times platinum status. Furthermore, the radio single raked in three Grammy nominations for the rapper.

Simmons continued to see radio success climbing the billboard charts with smash hits like “Airplanes,” feat. Hayley Williams of Paramore & rapper Eminem, and “Magic,” feat. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, going six times platinum and twice platinum respectively, overall “Adventures of Bobby Ray” went #1 on Billboard Top 200. Fans adore his conscious rhymes and praise his ability to straddle the line between grungy hip hop and timeless classics leaving any listener with an unforgettable audible experience.

With over ten years of creatively impacting entertainment culture, the Atlanta-based rapper has yet to stop putting out revolutionary content. After what was widely believed to be his last album, Naga, which was released in July of 2018, the musically inclined superstar released Southmatic in June of 2019.

B.o.B has continued to feed fans with music throughout the years with the release of Somnia in September 2020, Murd & Mercy - October 2020, and now with the highly anticipated 2022 album release, Better Than Drugs, along with a supporting nationwide tour, its first in 5 years.

Over the years, raw talent and originality have separated B.o.B from most rappers in the game making him innovative and unpredictable. His spirit of innovation, impeccable work ethic, and commitment to excellence continues to turn hip-hop upside down.