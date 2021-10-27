Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner

media release: Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner met in 1971 over a bowl of chili one winter’s night in the West Bank neighborhood of Minneapolis. After dinner, they played some old-time music, and they’ve been doing that off and on ever since. A Wagner-Bovee performance offers a generous dose of authentic cowboy songs, plenty of square dance tunes, country blues, and perhaps a cowboy poem and some of Pop’s lariat spinning.

All Senior Outreach events are free to seniors and caregivers.

