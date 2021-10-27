Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

media release: Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner met in 1971 over a bowl of chili one winter’s night in the West Bank neighborhood of Minneapolis. After dinner, they played some old-time music, and they’ve been doing that off and on ever since. A Wagner-Bovee performance offers a generous dose of authentic cowboy songs, plenty of square dance tunes, country blues, and perhaps a cowboy poem and some of Pop’s lariat spinning.

All Senior Outreach events are free to seniors and caregivers.

Folklore Village is currently under a mask mandate.  Please wear a mask when coming into any of the Folklore Village buildings until further notice.

Info

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533
Music
608-924-4000
Google Calendar - Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner - 2021-10-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner - 2021-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner - 2021-10-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner - 2021-10-27 13:00:00 ical