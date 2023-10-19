Bob Bucko Jr., Friendly Spectres, Luxate
Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$5 ADV / $8 DOS
media release:
BOB BUCKO JR.
(experimental/noise artist from Dubuque, IA)
"All over the free-music map from jazz to drone to noise, and ruling in each area and every adjacent territory he crosses." - Rick Ele, KDVS
FRIENDLY SPECTRES
(indie/experimental rock from here in Madison)
Organized sounds from an unorganized person.
LUXATE
Synth Wave madness you won't want to miss! Madison,
