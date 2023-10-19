Bob Bucko Jr., Friendly Spectres, Luxate

$5 ADV / $8 DOS

media release:

BOB BUCKO JR.

(experimental/noise artist from Dubuque, IA)

"All over the free-music map from jazz to drone to noise, and ruling in each area and every adjacent territory he crosses." - Rick Ele, KDVS

FRIENDLY SPECTRES

(indie/experimental rock from here in Madison)

Organized sounds from an unorganized person.

LUXATE

Synth Wave madness you won't want to miss! Madison,