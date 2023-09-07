Bob Hodgson
to
Firefly Coffeehouse, Oregon 114 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
×
courtesy Bob Hodgson
A person sitting at a table in front of a wall of paintings.
media release: Show consists of almost 50 paintings of flora/fauna, landscapes, and abstracts, both realistic and imagined. The Artist has won numerous awards from the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program, and sells original works, prints, and cards. Through 10/31.
See more at:
HTTPS://bobhodgsonwatercolors.
Firefly is open 6 am to 2 pm, Tuesday thru Sunday, closed on Mondays.
Info
Firefly Coffeehouse, Oregon 114 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Art Exhibits & Events