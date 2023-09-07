× Expand courtesy Bob Hodgson A person sitting at a table in front of a wall of paintings.

media release: Show consists of almost 50 paintings of flora/fauna, landscapes, and abstracts, both realistic and imagined. The Artist has won numerous awards from the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program, and sells original works, prints, and cards. Through 10/31.

HTTPS://bobhodgsonwatercolors. com

Firefly is open 6 am to 2 pm, Tuesday thru Sunday, closed on Mondays.