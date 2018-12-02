Bob Kerwin Quartet
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Bob Kerwin Quartet (left to right): Phil Porembski, Bob Kerwin, Kevin Adler, Peter Weil.
press release: The Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, serves up live jazz by local musicians every Sunday. We'll be in the large meeting room left of the entry and will play a mix of standards, originals, and under the radar jazz gems. 1:30-3:30pm with one break.
Thanks to the Madison Jazz Society for helping with the planning, and to the Friends of Sequoya Library for sponsoring the series.
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
