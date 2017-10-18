Bob Log III, Witchcryer

Saturday, Aug. 6, The Frequency, 9 pm

Bob Log III became a one-man-band sensation somewhat accidentally, when finishing a mid-’90s tour of the duo Doo Rag after his bandmate left the road. His shows are visually arresting thanks to an array of musical contraptions, a motorcycle helmet microphone and audience participation encouragement via songs such as the notorious “Boob Scotch.” Even without the outre stage persona and antics not for the easily offended, Log’s slide playing and lo-fi conception of the blues would need no visuals at all to be memorable.

$10 ($13 ages 18+).