Bob Mould Band, Craig Finn

media release: Bob Mould is celebrating the new year with the announcement of a long-awaited new studio album. Here We Go Crazy arrives via Granary Music/BMG Records on Friday, March 7. Pre-orders are available now for standard vinyl, limited-edition colored vinyl, limited-edition T-shirts, CD, bundles, and more.

Mould’s 15th solo album and first full-length new album in more than four years, Here We Go Crazy – which follows 2020’s critically acclaimed Blue Hearts – is heralded by the premiere of the lead single and title track, “Here We Go Crazy,” available everywhere now. An official music video directed by Gus Black is streaming now via YouTube.

“I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines,” Mould says, “’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world's future, the silence of solitude.”

Produced by Mould at Chicago, IL’s famed Electrical Audio in early 2024 and then finished and mixed at Oakland, CA’s Tiny Telephone with longtime engineer Beau Sorenson, Here We Go Crazy once again features backing by the crack rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy, and together the trio bring a bracing attack to eleven new Bob Mould songs.

“On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity, “Mould says, “Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”

Mould and band (drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy) will mark the arrival of Here We Go Crazy with US headline dates getting underway April 1 at San Diego, CA’s Music Box and then traveling through mid-May. Highlights include stops at venues including Pioneertown, CA’s Pappy & Harriet’s (April 2), San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 5), Seattle, WA’s Neptune Theatre (April 7), St. Paul, MN’s Palace Theatre (April 19), Chicago, IL’s Metro (April 25-26), Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (May 2), New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (May 3), and Washington, DC’s Black Cat (May 7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit https://bobmould.com/tour/.