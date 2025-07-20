Bob Ohly

to

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Join us for an afternoon of live acoustic music with Bob Ohly acoustic band! This event benefits the Cottage Grove Community Foundation and the Cottage Grove School Family Organization.

Suggested donation is $10 at the door. All proceeds go directly to support local community programs.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle during the event.

Info

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Fundraisers
Music
to
Google Calendar - Bob Ohly - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bob Ohly - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bob Ohly - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bob Ohly - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 ical