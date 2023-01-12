7:30 pm on 1/12 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/13-14, Comedy on State. $55-$35.

The alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, “Bob The Drag Queen” describes herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and…humble.” Bob’s unabashed confidence won her the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. The third season of Bob’s Emmy Award nominate HBO Max series ‘We’re Here’ is coming out at the end of 2022. Bob is also an accomplished stand up comedian with two solo specials under his belt and a starring role in the recent Netflix comedy concert film ‘Stand Out’ executive produced by Wanda Sykes. Sibling Rivalry – Bob’s podcast with his comedy partner Monet X Change – is now on its sixth season and is also hitting the road playing major venues in the US and Canada in the Fall of 2022 and Winter of 2023.