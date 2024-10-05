× Expand Jacob Ritts Bob the Drag Queen in a jungle scene. Bob the Drag Queen

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Diamond Seating: $83.50 Advance; Main Floor: $63.50 Advance; Balcony: $38.50 Advance. Diamond VIP M&G Experience: $182.00 Advance. Diamond doors 6:45PM | Main Floor & Balcony doors 7PM | Show 8PM

media release: Bob The Drag Queen just wrapped emceeing Madonna’s massive worldwide Celebration Tour, and is now set to embark on her own forthcoming global comedy tour – the This is Wild! World Tour!

The 30+-date tour will showcase Bob’s unparalleled ability to blend stand up comedy, crowd work, and music, all while entertaining his audience with the charisma and flair she is renowned for.

"If you've ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person,” said Bob the Drag Queen about the upcoming tour.

Bob’s unabashed confidence and humor won her the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Through her work on HBO’s first unscripted show, “We’re Here,” Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. Bob has won a Queerty Award as well as another GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast for the highly rated "Sibling Rivalry Podcast" which he co-hosts with Monet X Change.

In the past year, Bob The Drag Queen has been profiled by NPR, embarked on the aforementioned international tour with Madonna as her special guest star, launched the cosmetics company BOMO Beauty with Monét X Change, started her own unique clothing line, House of Bob, released her debut EP ‘Gay Barz’, and dropped her latest comedy special Woke Man In a Dress on YouTube and streaming services. Bob is represented by UTA and managed by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).