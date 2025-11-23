SOLD OUT: Bob the Drag Queen

media release: The nickname of comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, “Bob The Drag Queen” describes himself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and…humble.” Bob’s unabashed confidence won him the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Bob’s other notable onscreen credits include competing as a fan-favorite on Peacock’s ‘The Traitors,’ hosting 3 seasons of HBO’s Peabody Award-winning series ‘We’re Here,’ and starring in multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Bob’s live credits include hosting Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ World Tour in 2023-2024 as well as headlining multiple theater-level stand up comedy tours. Bob’s podcast “Sibling Rivalry” co-hosted with her drag sister Monét X Change is one of America’s top comedy podcasts. Finally, Bob’s first book “Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert” was named a New York Times Bestseller in May of 2025. Bob is represented by UTA and managed by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).