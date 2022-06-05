Bob Westfall Celebration of Life

Free.

media release: Come and celebrate the life and music of Bob Westfall — all are welcome! One of the finest mandolinists, guitarists and songwriters in the midwest for well over three decades, Bob Westfall was also a beloved music instructor, an avid gardener and a top-notch golfer whose infectious laugh and quick sense of humor will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. You might remember him from the Bob Westfall Band who held court every Tuesday night at the Angelic Brewery in Madison for over twelve years or you might have known someone who studied mandolin, guitar or ukulele with him at his east-side home or caught the smoky tang in the air from his backyard grill that was almost always hot, accompanied by whatever bunch of musicians happened to be hanging out with him on any given day. On Sunday, June 5 from 2-5pm at the High Noon Saloon in Madison we’re going to celebrate Bob’s life with music from many musicians that had the great luck to have played with him in various ensembles over the years, featuring some of Bob’s time-tested toe-tappers and songs in his honor that would have made him grin. And, of course, there will be many stories told…many of them true, no doubt. And if that’s not enough, you don’t want to miss Bob’s off-the-cuff home videos!

A GoFundMe page to help defray medical bills can be found here.