Bobbie Malone & Rumi O'Brien

press release: Discussing "Striding Lines: The Unique Story Quilts of Rumi O'Brien," Malone's new book.

About the Book: The gnarled branches of a beautiful old plum tree reach toward the sky. A mushroom hunter searches for morels among rolling hills. A small boat is tossed among the tumultuous waves of an angry sea. Striding Lines, an homage to Wisconsin artist and quilter Rumi O’Brien, presents these striking images of her work and many more, accompanied by descriptions that share the stories of each piece in the artist’s own words. Each quilt represents a moment, often autobiographical, crafted with whimsy, revealing an inspired talent.

Bobbie Malone reaches beyond the quilts to tell O’Brien’s own story, from her initial foray into the quilting world to her developed dedication to the craft. Contributions from leaders in the art, textile and quilting community, including Melanie Herzog and Marin Hanson, contextualize O’Brien’s work in the greater community of quiltmakers and artists. This book celebrates the life and ingenuity of a Japanese-born American immigrant whose oeuvre is equally Japanese and Wisconsinite—and entirely distinctive.

About the Author: Bobbie Malone is a historian, author, and editor, and former director of the Office of School Services at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Her most recent biography is Lois Lenski: Storycatcher.