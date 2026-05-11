from the KHoRM newsletter:

June 6, 7 pm (doors at 6) Bobby Bare Jr tickets here- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bobby-bare-jr-live-at-kikis-house-of-righteous-music-tickets-1987966182366

Bobby hasn't been in the basement since 2017, and I have definitely missed him. He had a good excuse. As guitarist for Guided By Voices he was on the road constantly, not to mention having to learn a zillion songs. With a little time off, he's taking his own songs back on the road, and back to the basement. Woo hoo!

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for most shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.