Bobby Broom with Addison Jordan Quartet

media release: Guitarist Bobby Broom’s love of jazz has never blocked out his affection for the pop music which he grew up with. It’s been a frequent wellspring throughout his career.

“It’s a lot of what I do,” he acknowledges. “Material is material, and I’m just trying to do things that are interesting to me and that I feel might be interesting to people.”

Soul Fingers, his joyful 2018 release with his organ trio The Organi-Sation, produced by legendary drummer Steve Jordan, presents a whole album’s worth of such interesting things.

Drawn from Broom’s favorite songs of his childhood in the 1960s and ’70s, the album runs the gamut from The Beatles and Procul Harum to Bobbie Gentry and Motown.

It’s a path that has won Broom an impressive following, and significant acclaim, both within and outside his home base of Chicago.

Chicago Tribune critic Howard Reich hails the guitarist as “offer[ing] an object lesson in what an inventive jazz musician can do with a familiar song.”

Addison Jordan is a saxophonist, composer and educator from Dallas/Ft. Worth. He is a graduate of the prestigious programs of Booker T. Washington HSPVA, University of North Texas (UNT), where he received a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies and Northern Illinois University, where he received a masters in jazz studies. Starting in 2021, Addison joined faculty as Visiting Assistant Professor of Music at Earlham College teaching the jazz ensemble, theory, and jazz history.

Addison strives to advance the legacy of heroes like Sonny Rollins, Andrew Hill, and Duke Ellington through contemporary conventions.

He has played at renowned venues and festivals around the USA such as The Meyerson Symphony Hall (Dallas), The Nash Jazz Club (Phoenix), Scat Jazz Lounge (Ft. Worth), Denton Arts & Jazz Festival (Denton) and Tri-C Jazz Fest (Cleveland), Fulton St. Collective (Chicago) to name a few.

As well as leading projects like, Addison Jordan & Friends, the Souris-Jordan Jazz Orchestra, and Sound Sky Trio, Addison has also performed/toured with many artists including the One O'clock Lab Band, Bobby Broom, Charenee Wade, Quincy Davis, Kenny Werner, Brad Leali, Chris Watson, Mike "Blaque Dynamite "Mitchell, and Bobby Sparks.