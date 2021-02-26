press release: Join the Wisconsin State Fair on Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. when state fair legendary rocker Bobby Friss kicks off the weekend with an unplugged performance and reflections on his favorite memories from the Saz’s Miller High Life Stage. In addition to the music, tune in to this virtual event to win some great prize packages to get ready for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.

Bobby Friss is the real deal of rock and roll! For more than 20 years, he has played big venues throughout the United States bringing his music and humor to millions. For many fairgoers, no visit to the Wisconsin State Fair is complete without catching his legendary show.

Before the show, be sure to stop by Saz’s State House or any Pizza Man location* for a dine-in or take-out order on Friday, February 26. These generous restaurant partners will donate 15 percent of your check to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation when you mention the Wisconsin State Fair or use the code “Fair” when ordering online.

We want everyone to start getting excited for the 2021 Fair so participation is FREE with registration. We will provide streaming information through an email closer to the event. Please consider making a donation through a PayPal link during the show. Without a Fair in 2020, every dollar counts to help the Wisconsin State Fair come back bigger and better in 2021!

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation is an independent 501c3 that helps the Fair to grow. We are dedicated to preserving the Fair Park, supporting year-round art and education programs and enhancing the fair experience for all our visitors.