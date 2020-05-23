Free.

press release: The Bobby Lees are a bone-shaking garage rock band out of Woodstock, New York. Audiotox UK states “Their raw and unapologetic energy promises to make you feel alive.” Find them and see for yourself.

Their new record SKIN SUIT was produced by underground punk legend Jon Spencer of the Blues Explosion and will be released on Alive Naturalsound Records on May 8th, 2020. Skin Suit mixes classic garage-punk hits with raw and emotive storytelling. In the past year they’ve played with The Chats, Future Islands, Boss Hog, Daddy Long Legs, Shannon & The Clams and Murphy’s Law. They will be on tour in the US and Europe throughout 2020.

PRAISE FOR THE BOBBY LEES:

"Storming to the scene with a howling sense of rebellion and nonconformity, the band’s full-fledged garage-punk sound in this song is deftly executed with raw and raucous energy." - AltPress

"GuttterMilk' is 94 seconds of feral garage punk, centered around a rumbling and propulsive baseline, thundering drumming, buzzing and slashing guitars and Quartin’s howled vocals that nods at Fever to Tell-era Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Jon Spencer‘s work with The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion." - The Joy of Violent Movement

"Breathless and chaotic garage punk that just about wears the band out within its blistering ~90 second runtime, “GutterMilk” is an electric statement of a single from Woodstock’s The Bobby Lees. An exceptionally thick bass tone and tinkling baby piano feature atop vocalist Sam Quartin’s sprawlingly emotive performance." - A Journal of Musical Things