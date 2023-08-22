Bobcat

Free.

media release: Bobcat is a one-man band like no other. Drawing inspiration from the likes of garage rock, soul music, power-pop, rhythm and blues, rockabilly, punk rock, psychobilly, new wave and indie rock, this one-man band takes the notion one step further with ornate arrangements with minimal accompaniment.

Have you ever wondered where that song came from? Was it an old record? A radio broadcast? An obscure compilation of your favorite music genre from your CD collection? Maybe you heard it at a concert and wanted to hear it again.

