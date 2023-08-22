× Expand bobcatmusic.li A person behind a drum kit with a guitar. Bobcat

Free.

media release: Bobcat is a one-man band like no other. Drawing inspiration from the likes of garage rock, soul music, power-pop, rhythm and blues, rockabilly, punk rock, psychobilly, new wave and indie rock, this one-man band takes the notion one step further with ornate arrangements with minimal accompaniment.

