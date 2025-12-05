media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

BOBCAT OPOSSUM are Ellen Coplin and Sean Hoffman and friend Liv LaFluv, blending American roots and Celtic music with original instrumentals and multi-part part vocals.

With their love of Celtic traditions and American roots, Bobcat Possum blend dance band grooves with melodic and harmonic threads to weave a sonic tapestry that reflects their exploratory approach to the musical traditions they draw on for inspiration. Whether playing traditional pieces or new compositions, their music exudes playfulness and confidence that is a joy to see and hear.

Whether singing cowboy ballads, American folk songs, or Scottish ballads, Bobcat Possum love of singing and storytelling draws the listener in and sets the imagination soaring.