media release: Welcome to Seymour’s Bay and Wonder Wharf!

For a sixth consecutive year, Bierock is becoming a bar or restaurant from popular culture for Halloween.

In 2023 Bierock becomes Bob’s Burgers, an homage to the animated sitcom on Fox.

The Pop-Up takes place one day only, on Halloween proper, Tuesday October 31 from 2:00 p.m. to Midnight.

The experience comes complete with decoration, a themed food and drink menu and employees in costume.

Coincidentally, it just so happens to be the annual “Art Crawl” in Seymour’s Bay. We are soliciting your best homemade drawings and paintings of animal butts. Bring in a drawing or painting before Oct. 31 and receive a free drink from Bierock. We will display them on Halloween.

Customers are encouraged to come dressed in costume themselves. The only choice is whether to come as Teddy or Mort, Jocelyn or Tammy, Calvin or Felix Fischoeder, Jimmy Pesto or Jimmy Junior, Gayle or Dr. Yap.

And of course, we’ll have pun-themed burgers on special.

In a short amount of time, Bierock has gained a reputation as one of Madison’s preeminent destinations for its annual Halloween Pop-Up. Indeed, it has traditionally been one of the busiest days of the year for Bierock.

Bierock’s Halloween tradition looks like this…

2018: Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons

2019: The Cantina from Star Wars

2020: The Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants

2021: The Max from Saved by the Bell

2022: The Prancing Pony from Lord of the Rings

Bierock will have its patio open the day of the event for outdoor dining. There is a canopy in case of inclement weather. Dress appropriately.

A word of warning, however. As a one-day-only event, items that are typically on the Bierock menu may not be available. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.