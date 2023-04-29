Bob's Your Uncle

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Bob's Your Uncle is a vocal trio offering harmony-packed arrangements of well known tunes drawn from rock, pop, roots, blues, and country, plus a few originals. They perform music from the likes of The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Badfinger, Townes Van Zandt, Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves, Joni Mitchell, America, The Eagles, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and lots more! See bobsyouruncle.band for details.  

Info

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-217-6217
Google Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2023-04-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2023-04-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2023-04-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2023-04-29 18:00:00 ical