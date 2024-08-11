Bob's Your Uncle, Common Chord

New Glarus Fest Haus 106 3rd Avenue, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Double header, which will include music by harmony rock/roots trio  Bob's Your Uncle and folk/Americana group Common Chord (5-piece)!  Downtown New Glarus.New Glarus Fest Haus is a full service bar & event space located in the heart of Little Switzerland.

https://www.bobsyouruncle.band 

https://www.commonchord.us

