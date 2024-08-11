Bob's Your Uncle, Common Chord
New Glarus Fest Haus 106 3rd Avenue, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
×
Don Greenwood
Bob's Your Uncle at Spring Green General Store.
Bob's Your Uncle
media release: Double header, which will include music by harmony rock/roots trio Bob's Your Uncle and folk/Americana group Common Chord (5-piece)! Downtown New Glarus.New Glarus Fest Haus is a full service bar & event space located in the heart of Little Switzerland.
https://www.bobsyouruncle.band
Info
New Glarus Fest Haus 106 3rd Avenue, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
Music